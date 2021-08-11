Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

Clean-up of Vulcan nuclear submarine test base delayed

By Iain Grant
August 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Work to decontaminate the nuclear submarine test base Vulcan has been delayed by three years
The clean-up of a north Ministry of Defence plant has been delayed by three years, it has emerged.

Work to decontaminate and dismantle the nuclear submarine test base at Vulcan, near Thurso, had been due to start next year.

However, a notice advertising for the 10-year contract was pulled in October by the MoD, who cited a “change in the scope of work”.

Vulcan programme manager Wendy Newton has now confirmed the clean-up programme has been extended to the end of 2025.

In a letter to Dounreay Stakeholder Group, Mrs Newton makes clear that during this time, the site will continue to be run by Rolls-Royce.

She adds: “The intent remains to compete the contract for site decommissioning.

”An update to industry on the procurement is about to be published and a revised prior information note will follow in the summer to provide the detail and commence the new competition.”

Mrs Newton said it remains committed to ensuring the clean-up of Vulcan dovetails with the decommissioning of the adjoining Dounreay site.

Meanwhile, Rolls Royce has quashed speculation that it has been working on plans to implement job losses at Vulcan.

A spokesman said: “We remain fully committed to supporting the Royal Navy at our operation in Thurso and we have no plans to introduce a redundancy programme at the site”.”

The plug was pulled on Vulcan’s pressurised water reactor in 2015 since when the main focus has been to remove the stockpile of nuclear fuel.

Vulcan played a key role in support of the UK’s nuclear submarine programme for 50 years.

Business and community leaders in Caithness have been keen to highlight opportunities for local companies from the decommissioning programme and are pressing the MoD to offer a community benefit package.

