This stunning Highland estate with eight lochs and four-bed home could be yours – for £1.1million

If fishing while enjoying beautiful scenery is your idea of heaven, this sprawling Highland estate could be for you.

Morefield Estate covers 4,650 acres stretching around the north and east of Ullapool and boasts stunning views of the Summer Isles and Stac Pollaidh.

There are eight lochs – prime for trout fishing – within the estate, which also has native woodland and a stream regularly visited by deer and woodcock.

After taking in the great outdoors, the potential new owners of the estate can rest their heads in the beautiful four-bedroom cottage also included in the sale.

Strutt and Parker is selling the Morefield estate for offers over £1.1million.

The house

The cottage spans two floors and includes a tower room.

The “very comfortable residence” was traditionally constructed using stone and slate, and was later converted and extended by previous owners.

Wood burning stoves are dotted around the cottage, with each room adding a little more to its overall character.

On the ground floor there is plenty of room for entertaining as the dining room, family room, library and sitting room flow into one another.

Hidden spiral staircases connect the floors, and a conservatory brings the vast grounds outside in.

The property is powered by both a 15kw wind turbine and solar panels. Previous owners have been approached by developers showing interest in the area for further environmental development.

Euan MacCrimmon, senior associate director at Strutt & Parker’s estates and farm agency, said: “Previously, demand for Scottish estates has been underpinned by those who are interested in the sporting aspects, of which Morefield Estate has plenty, but with its added environmental potential, we expect to see a larger range of buyers come forward, alongside those who are interested in the more traditional pursuits.”

The estate

Beyond the walls of the cottage are “superb and generous gardens with mature trees, manicured lawns and an attractive stream.”

Future owners will benefit from the previous owners’ passion for nature and the outdoors.

Stags and hinds are both regulars on the estate. Their presence combined with that of migratory woodcock makes it fit for stalking and shooting.

In total, the eight lochs make up 298 acres and are prime spots for trout fishing.

The largest is Loch Dubh, which is situated towards the estate’s north western boundary.

Morefield Estate is situated close to Ullapool, which has been deemed one of Scotland’s outdoor paradises.

The estate is, for the most part, subject to common grazing rights. This means that various parties from the likes of Ardmair and Strathain have grazing rights over the land.