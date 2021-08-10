Equipment and cash stolen from Alness beauty salon just one week after similar incident in Inverness

Police are appealing for information regarding a break in at a hairdressers in Alness which comes after similar incidents in Inverness.

Sheer Perfection, located on the High Street, was broken into over the weekend with thieves stealing a quantity of hairdressing equipment and a three-figure sum of cash.

This is yet another incident of a beauty salon being robbed.

Last week another establishment, this time in Inverness, was broken into and the thieves stole a large sum of cash and equipment.

Detective Constable Chris Robertson, Alness CID, said: “From our enquiries so far, witnesses have said that there was a loud noise at the salon around 10.30 pm on Saturday, August 7, but saw nothing untoward so police were not called until the salon opened again yesterday.

“If you were in the area and saw people hanging about the salon on the Saturday night or indeed, over the weekend, then please get in touch.”

Any information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 2153 of Monday, 9 August, 2021, when calling.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.