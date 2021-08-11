Missing Inverness man, 54, David Vernon found safe and well

A man reported missing from his home in Inverness has been found.

Police issued an appeal for information to help find David Vernon, from the Kinmylies area of the city, on Monday.

Sergeant Cameron Ross of Burnett Road Police Station said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal to trace 54-year-old David Vernon, who had been reported missing from his home in Inverness. “David has been traced in the Inverness area and he is safe and well. Thank you again.” pic.twitter.com/zebp8rtlCG — Northern Police (@northernPolice) August 11, 2021

Officers had become “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of the 54-year-old and asked the public to contact them with any information.

In an update, police said on Wednesday morning that David had been found in Inverness, safe and well.