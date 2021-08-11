Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Highland Tourism: Recently-formed community interest company shortlisted for national award

By John Ross
August 11, 2021, 5:00 pm
The board of Highland Tourism, which has been shortlisted for a national award
The board of Highland Tourism, which has been shortlisted for a national award

A tourism enterprise launched in the Highlands just six months ago is in line for a national award.

Highland Tourism is shortlisted in the One to Watch Category in the 2021 Social Enterprise Awards Scotland.

It is the only north candidate on the five-strong shortlist.

The organisers cite “the mission, purpose and impact delivered” for its recognition.

Influence and change thinking

Highland Tourism is a community interest company which started in February to help support the industry.

The organisation was founded by Yvonne Crook, director of Good Highland Food, and Sam Faircliff, managing director of Cairngorm Brewery.

Highland Tourism was set up by Yvonne Crook (left) and Sam Faircliff.

Its aim is to “influence and change thinking” on tourism to help create vibrant, sustainable and resilient communities.

It champions ‘conscious travel’ which takes into consideration the environmental impact of journeys.

The organisation is also supported by Misa Novak, a consultant advisor for the tourist board in Slovenia, designated as “the first green country”.

In March, it held the first of the Highland Tourism Talks series when renowned destination specialist Professor Terry Stevens addressed an online audience.

Meeting highlighted need for better infrastructure

It was one of the largest meetings of tourism businesses in the region since the pandemic began.

Mr Stevens said the Highlands could reap great benefits in future by focusing on conscious travel. 

Other events focused on the recovery of the region’s £20 million cruise industry, which attracts around 170,000 passengers annually.

An online hustings, ahead of May’s Scottish elections, highlighted as priorities for tourism better infrastructure and decentralisation of visitor management.

Loch Ness. Photograph by VisitScotland/ Kenny Lam

Highland Tourism works with golf promotion network Highland Golf Links and aims to link with a range of other sector groups.

Yvonne Crook said to date all activity has been funded through donations from businesses.

It will shorty launch a crowdfunding campaign aimed at generating a further £50,000.

She said: “This award shortlisting is an incredible recognition of the hard work the community interest company has delivered to date.

Castle Stuart is part of Highland Golf Links which is working with Highland Tourism

“It is national confirmation that we are moving in the right direction to achieve our target for the Highlands to become one of the world’s leading sustainable destinations.”

The awards ceremony will be held on November 2.

Chris Martin, CEO of Social Enterprise Scotland, said: “We have seen social enterprises step up to serve their local communities throughout the pandemic.

“I’m excited to hear the stories of social impact that will inevitably give our judges some difficult decisions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]