Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Police investigate overnight break-ins at nine Oban businesses

By Ross Hempseed
August 11, 2021, 5:41 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 5:49 pm
Post Thumbnail

Police have stepped up patrols in Oban following a series of “pre-planned” break-ins.

Nine businesses in the town were raided between midnight and 3.30am today.

Officers say information from the local community will be “absolutely essential” to tracking down the culprits, who are believed to be highly organised.

Inquiries are continuning to establish what was taken from each business.

Detective Sergeant Kirsteen McDaid said: “These housebreakings appear to have been pre-planned and extensive inquiries are under way to establish exactly what has been taken from each premises, and identify the people responsible.

“Information from the local community is going to be absolutely essential to this investigation and I would appeal to anyone who noticed anything at all suspicious in the early hours of this morning, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling through the area to check their footage in case they have managed to capture anything which could be of significance.

“I would like to reassure the public that additional patrols will be in the Oban area, focusing especially on businesses premises and industrial estates, in an effort to prevent any further break-ins.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]