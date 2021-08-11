Police investigate overnight break-ins at nine Oban businesses

Police have stepped up patrols in Oban following a series of “pre-planned” break-ins.

Nine businesses in the town were raided between midnight and 3.30am today.

Officers say information from the local community will be “absolutely essential” to tracking down the culprits, who are believed to be highly organised.

Inquiries are continuning to establish what was taken from each business.

Detective Sergeant Kirsteen McDaid said: “These housebreakings appear to have been pre-planned and extensive inquiries are under way to establish exactly what has been taken from each premises, and identify the people responsible.

“Information from the local community is going to be absolutely essential to this investigation and I would appeal to anyone who noticed anything at all suspicious in the early hours of this morning, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling through the area to check their footage in case they have managed to capture anything which could be of significance.

“I would like to reassure the public that additional patrols will be in the Oban area, focusing especially on businesses premises and industrial estates, in an effort to prevent any further break-ins.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.