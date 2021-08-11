Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

NHS Highland suspends orthopaedic work to help cope with demand

By David Mackay
August 11, 2021, 8:07 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 8:08 pm
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Photo: DCT Media
NHS Highland has suspended elective orthopaedic work during August amid pressures on staff.

The health board has temporarily stopped appointments to free up beds for other care.

It is hoped the move will help staff meet the demand needed for emergency patients.

Decision to help focus on emergency care

NHS boards across the UK have struggled through the summer while staff have been required to self-isolate due to Covid and others take annual leave.

Katherine Sutton, NHS Highland’s chief officer for acute services, described the step as a “difficult decision”.

She said: “Our immediate action must focus on the safety of the patients in the hospital and has therefore led to a pause in elective activity including orthopaedic patients who require an inpatient bed as part of their care.

“We have taken the decision to pause the orthopaedic elective programme through August.

“This will free up beds allowing us to meet the demand we need for our emergency patients and by changing the space within the hospital we will be able to create additional bed capacity within medicine.

“Our response to this situation will also focus on improved staff recruitment to increase the bed numbers available within the hospital to ensure that emergency patients can be accommodated without impacting on our remobilisation of the planned elective program which aims to deliver services to our longest waiting patients.

“This is a very difficult decision which has not been taken lightly. We know it will be extremely disappointing to patients who have been waiting too long for their orthopaedic operations, often in pain, and to our colleagues in orthopaedics who are determined to help their patients.”

What should patients do?

The programme is due to be reinstated from August 30.

Patients are being urged to contact GPs to advise them of the rescheduling of operations.

All patients are being contacted to advise them how they are being affected.

Those who are not contacted have been advised to attend for their procedure as scheduled.

NHS Highland has established a freephone helpline for patients affected by the decision to suspend orthopaedic appointments.

Those affected can call 0800 0280492 from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

 

