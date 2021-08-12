Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Shaken dad says he was hit by car on the NC500 by ‘woman looking into my eyes with a blank stare’

By Kirstin Tait
August 12, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 7:26 pm
Andrew Feeney was hit by a car on the A835 north of Ullapool at around 2.45pm.
Andrew Feeney was hit by a car on the A835 north of Ullapool at around 2.45pm.

An activist raising awareness for men’s mental health after his own breakdown has claimed he was hit by a car on the A835 Ullapool to Altguish road.

37-year-old Andrew Feeney is in the midst of a mammoth hike – taking on the 516-mile North Coast 500 (NC500) route on foot.

Dad to ten-week old baby boy Connagh, Mr Feeney discovered his passion for walking after he was discharged from a mental health facility in 2018 following the loss of seven family members and a baby.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]