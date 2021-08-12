Shaken dad says he was hit by car on the NC500 by ‘woman looking into my eyes with a blank stare’

An activist raising awareness for men’s mental health after his own breakdown has claimed he was hit by a car on the A835 Ullapool to Altguish road.

37-year-old Andrew Feeney is in the midst of a mammoth hike – taking on the 516-mile North Coast 500 (NC500) route on foot.

Dad to ten-week old baby boy Connagh, Mr Feeney discovered his passion for walking after he was discharged from a mental health facility in 2018 following the loss of seven family members and a baby.