Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Cases fall in Grampian as more than 1,500 recorded across Scotland in past 24 hours

By Ross Hempseed
August 12, 2021, 2:50 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 3:42 pm
Post Thumbnail

More than 1,500 Covid cases have been reported in the last 24-hours.

A total of 1,525 cases have been recorded across Scotland – up on yesterday’s 1,498.

However, in NHS Grampian numbers have fallen from 107 to 91.

In the same time period, cases in NHS Highland have increased from 70 to 83.

In the islands, NHS Orkney recorded one new case while the Western Isles and Shetland noted two each.

A further eight deaths following a positive Covid test have been recorded.

There are currently 356 people in hospital with Covid, including 29 from Grampian and 15 from the Highlands.

With the number of Covid patients falling in recent weeks, hospitals are now struggling to clear the back log of major surgeries and treatments that were put on hold during the first wave of the pandemic.

The Scottish Government is due to produce a post-Covid recovery plan for the NHS to help get it back on track.

The plan includes record funding of over £16billion through 2021 and into 2022.

Vaccinations have seen a steady increase with vaccines now being offered to young people.

A total of 4,806 first doses were administered in the past 24 hours bringing the total number to 4,039,226.

In terms of second doses 18,376 were given out taking the total number of people fully vaccinated in Scotland to 3,393,900.

While vaccinations are being administered at a steady pace, NHS Grampian still trails behind a number of other health boards in terms of first doses.

It ranks 12 among 14 health boards across Scotland with Highland, Western Isles, Shetland and Orkney all outranking Grampian.

