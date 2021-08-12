Highland man says caravan was stolen by brazen thieves who dumped his belongings into a ditch

Brazen thieves stole a Badenoch businessman’s touring caravan and dumped his belongings into a ditch, he says.

The tourer belonging to Badenoch businessman and equestrian Ruaridh Ormiston was allegedly taken from Speyside Beach Meadows in Kingussie on Tuesday.

Its contents were found dumped at the end of the road on the way to Culloden Battlefield.

‘Please help’

Appealing for its return, the crofter, who runs Highland Horse Fun riding centre at Kingussie, said: “It was my holiday touring caravan. I haven’t even had a chance to go away in it over the last year with Covid. I’d hoped to go away with it for a few days next week. That isn’t going to happen now.

“Any help or sightings from witnesses would be appreciated – someone hopefully saw it leaving Kingussie.

“It’s a single-axle German Hobby Caravan, and it is white, with blue striping.”

Mr Ormiston said some of its contents was dumped at Daviot between 7.30pm on Tuesday and 9am Wednesday.

The police have been contacted for a comment.