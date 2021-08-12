Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021
News / Highlands

Highland man says caravan was stolen by brazen thieves who dumped his belongings into a ditch

By Donna MacAllister
August 12, 2021, 2:59 pm Updated: August 12, 2021, 3:37 pm
The single-axle German Hobby Caravan has distinctive blue and white striping.
Brazen thieves stole a Badenoch businessman’s touring caravan and dumped his belongings into a ditch, he says.

The tourer belonging to Badenoch businessman and equestrian Ruaridh Ormiston was allegedly taken from Speyside Beach Meadows in Kingussie on Tuesday.

Its contents were found dumped at the end of the road on the way to Culloden Battlefield.

‘Please help’

Appealing for its return, the crofter, who runs Highland Horse Fun riding centre at Kingussie, said: “It was my holiday touring caravan. I haven’t even had a chance to go away in it over the last year with Covid. I’d hoped to go away with it for a few days next week. That isn’t going to happen now.

“Any help or sightings from witnesses would be appreciated – someone hopefully saw it leaving Kingussie.

“It’s a single-axle German Hobby Caravan, and it is white, with blue striping.”

Mr Ormiston said some of its contents was dumped at Daviot between 7.30pm on Tuesday and 9am Wednesday.

The police have been contacted for a comment.

