A82 road bridge in line for major £310k refurb

A community is welcoming a £310,000 refurbishment to a bridge crossing the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

Concrete repairs and sub-surface drainage improvements are among the works set to get underway to keep the underbelly of the 1933 Borlum Bridge in Drumnadrochit in tip-top condition.

The eight-week scheme on the bridge across the River Coiltie will get underway on Monday, August 23.

‘Minimal disruption’

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said: “The carrying out of essential maintenance on Borlum Bridge by our teams will ensure the structure remains in a safe working condition.

“Most of the work will take place beneath the structure, meaning minimal impact to A82 traffic whilst the project is taking place, although we do ask that road users be aware of site traffic entering and exiting the site compound located near the trunk road.

“Teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.”

Aird and Loch Ness Independent councillor David Fraser, welcomed the scheme.

Mr Fraser said: “I’m very pleased that they are going ahead and doing it and we also hope that there will be minimal disruption to traffic while the work is going on.”