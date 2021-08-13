Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

A82 road bridge in line for major £310k refurb

By Donna MacAllister
August 13, 2021, 2:31 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 2:47 pm
Borlum Bridge at Drumnadrochit.
A community is welcoming a £310,000 refurbishment to a bridge crossing the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

Concrete repairs and sub-surface drainage improvements are among the works set to get underway to keep the underbelly of the 1933 Borlum Bridge in Drumnadrochit in tip-top condition.

The eight-week scheme on the bridge across the River Coiltie will get underway on Monday, August 23.

‘Minimal disruption’

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said:  “The carrying out of essential maintenance on Borlum Bridge by our teams will ensure the structure remains in a safe working condition.

“Most of the work will take place beneath the structure, meaning minimal impact to A82 traffic whilst the project is taking place, although we do ask that road users be aware of site traffic entering and exiting the site compound located near the trunk road.

“Teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.”

Aird and Loch Ness Independent councillor David Fraser, welcomed the scheme.

Mr Fraser said: “I’m very pleased that they are going ahead and doing it and we also hope that there will be minimal disruption to traffic while the work is going on.”

