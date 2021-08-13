Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Body found in Ullapool confirmed by police as missing Leicestershire man

By Craig Munro
August 13, 2021, 2:55 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 2:59 pm
Philip Hearn, whose body was found in Ullapool last week.
The body of a 27-year-old that was discovered in Ullapool last week has been confirmed as a man who was reported missing from Leicester in July.

Philip Hearn was last seen leaving his home in the Rowlatts Hill area of the city on July 19.

After a multi-service operation on August 5, involving the air ambulance, police and local mountain rescue, his body was recovered from the Highland town’s Morefield River.

There are not believed to any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and his next of kin have been informed.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Police in Leicestershire had previously expressed concern that Mr Hearn had left without taking his regular medication or a mobile phone, meaning his family were unable to contact him.

They thanked those who shared their appeals and people who provided information to aid their search.

