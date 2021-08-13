Body found in Ullapool confirmed by police as missing Leicestershire man

The body of a 27-year-old that was discovered in Ullapool last week has been confirmed as a man who was reported missing from Leicester in July.

Philip Hearn was last seen leaving his home in the Rowlatts Hill area of the city on July 19.

After a multi-service operation on August 5, involving the air ambulance, police and local mountain rescue, his body was recovered from the Highland town’s Morefield River.

There are not believed to any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and his next of kin have been informed.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Police in Leicestershire had previously expressed concern that Mr Hearn had left without taking his regular medication or a mobile phone, meaning his family were unable to contact him.

They thanked those who shared their appeals and people who provided information to aid their search.