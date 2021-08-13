Resurfacing works worth £180,000 planned for A9 at Newtonmore

Overnight resurfacing works will be carried out on a major north road later this month.

A mile-long section of the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near Newtonmore, will be resurfaced – with both the single northbound and double southbound carriageways improved.

Bear Scotland will carry out the works at Nuidhe from August 29, between 8pm-6am for five nights.

A 10mph convoy will be in place to ensure the safety of workers.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This £180,000 project for the A9 near Newtonmore will address any defects on this two-plus-one section of the route, improving safety for motorists.

“We’ve arranged for the scheme to be carried out overnight to limit the impact felt by road users, and our team will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.”

The A9 Perth to Inverness is already under major construction as 80 miles of the single lane roadway is expanded to create a dual carriageway.

Drivers looking for updates to the potential delays faced during the roadworks should visit Traffic Scotland for real-time information.