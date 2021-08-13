Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Resurfacing works worth £180,000 planned for A9 at Newtonmore

By Ross Hempseed
August 13, 2021, 4:04 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 5:21 pm
Bear Scotland will carry out resurfacing works on the A9 Inverness-Perth road, near Newtonmore, later this month
Overnight resurfacing works will be carried out on a major north road later this month.

A mile-long section of the A9 Inverness to Perth road, near Newtonmore, will be resurfaced – with both the single northbound and double southbound carriageways improved.

Bear Scotland will carry out the works at Nuidhe from August 29, between 8pm-6am for five nights.

A 10mph convoy will be in place to ensure the safety of workers.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This £180,000 project for the A9 near Newtonmore will address any defects on this two-plus-one section of the route, improving safety for motorists.

“We’ve arranged for the scheme to be carried out overnight to limit the impact felt by road users, and our team will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.”

The A9 Perth to Inverness is already under major construction as 80 miles of the single lane roadway is expanded to create a dual carriageway.

Drivers looking for updates to the potential delays faced during the roadworks should visit Traffic Scotland for real-time information.

