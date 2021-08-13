Poundland pulls out of Wick – but says it could return if suitable site found

Poundland in Wick has closed its doors for the last time.

The Caithness outlet shut its doors for the final time at 1pm today after a massive closing down sale.

The store‘s closure coincides with the end of its lease at Wick Retail Park.

A Poundland spokesman said: “Where we close a store, it goes without saying we always work hard to look after colleagues directly affected.

“We know it’s disappointing for customers too and we’d love to return to the town if a suitable location becomes available.”

Poundland had established the outlet five years ago.

Farmfoods has meanwhile applied for planning permission to occupy the building together with an adjoining unit.