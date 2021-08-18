Scottish rock band The LaFontaines to play Highland gig later this year

Scottish rock band The LaFontaines – who regularly headline major festivals – will play a gig in a much-loved Highland venue this autumn.

Known for blending rock and hip hop, the band will play Strathpeffer Pavilion on Tuesday November 16 as an exclusive warm-up show before a headline concert at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Friday November 19.

The LaFontaines have previously headlined and sold out the iconic Barrowlands in Glasgow and played TRNSMT, Belladrum Festival, Wickerman Festival, T in the Park and many more festivals and venues.

The LaFontaines recently released football anthem

The LaFontaines, from Motherwell, formed in 2008 and released three studio albums. Their debut album, Class, came out in 2015 featuring popular songs like Under the Storm, Junior Dragon and All She Knows. Their latest album – Junior – was released in 2019.

The band made the news earlier this year when they released their single Scotland, Bonnie Scotland ahead of the nation’s return to the European Championships. Football stars including David Marshall, Charlie Mulgrew, Chris Burke, Gary Caldwell, Kenny Miller, Suzanne Grant and Kris Boyd feature in the band’s music video.

Big names coming to Strathpeffer Pavilion

This event is part of an ongoing series of big-name acts coming to the historic Strathpeffer Pavilion with Callum Beattie and Toploader both playing concerts in October.

Chair for Strathpeffer Pavilion Community Trust Fraser Mackenzie said: “We are delighted The LaFontaines are coming to the Strath and bringing their fantastic live show.

“Our ongoing goal is to establish the Pavilion as the go-to venue in the north of Scotland and the Highland.”

Strathpeffer Pavilion was restored by Scottish Historic Buildings as a venue for weddings, functions and arts events in the early 2000s.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday August 19 at 10am.