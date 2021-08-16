Have your say on the council’s proposals for Common Good land in Dornoch

Residents of Dornoch are being asked for their views the future of two bits of land in the town.

Highland Council wants to dispose of the two areas, which are common good land – meaning they are meant to benefit the community.

A consultation has now been launched for the sites at 1 River Street and 1 Well Street, with the council’s preferred option being to sell them.

The latter is currently leased for use as a garage.

Local community members have until October 11 to have their say on both proposals.

The council will then review all submissions and consider them before a final decision is made.

All consultation representations, responses and decisions will be published.

Dornoch locals can submit their views to common.good@highland.gov.uk or by post to Sara Murdoch, The Highland Council HQ, Glenurquhart Road, Inverness, IV3 5NX.

Other common good land in Dornoch includes the golf course, which has donated around £50,000 to local projects in recent years.

Last year, it was suggested money from common good funds in Inverness could be used to help communities bounce back from Covid.