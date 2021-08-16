Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Have your say on the council’s proposals for Common Good land in Dornoch

By Lauren Robertson
August 16, 2021, 2:44 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 2:47 pm
Dornoch beach.

Residents of Dornoch are being asked for their views the future of two bits of land in the town.

Highland Council wants to dispose of the two areas, which are common good land – meaning they are meant to benefit the community.

A consultation has now been launched for the sites at 1 River Street and 1 Well Street, with the council’s preferred option being to sell them.

The latter is currently leased for use as a garage.

Local community members have until October 11 to have their say on both proposals.

The council will then review all submissions and consider them before a final decision is made.

All consultation representations, responses and decisions will be published.

Dornoch locals can submit their views to common.good@highland.gov.uk or by post to Sara Murdoch, The Highland Council HQ, Glenurquhart Road, Inverness, IV3 5NX.

Other common good land in Dornoch includes the golf course, which has donated around £50,000 to local projects in recent years. 

Last year, it was suggested money from common good funds in Inverness could be used to help communities bounce back from Covid.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal