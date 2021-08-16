Highland communities hit by Covid get much-needed boost as finalised funding plans are revealed

Following months of discussion, plans have been finalised for the use of funding given to Highland communities to help them recover from the Covid pandemic.

In March 2021, Highland Council allocated £100,000 to each of its 21 wards in an attempt to give communities a much-needed boost.

The Place-Based Investment Fund was intended to improve facilities across towns and villages through the likes of upgrading bus stops and refurbishing playparks.

It was hoped that these investments would help communities across the Highlands to recovery from both the societal and economical impact of coronavirus.

Thurso and north-west Caithness councillor Matthew Reiss spoke of how he hopes the improvements will encourage locals to get back out and about.

He said: “It’s not very often councillors have a sum of money of this size to try and decide how to spend and it’s both a privilege and a responsibility.

“It’s so beneficial to get not just children and young people but adults also back out in the fresh air, kicking a ball about and just enjoying being outside, away from laptops and Zoom meetings.

“If ever there was a good time to put a substantial sum towards these facilities, it’s now.”

After conferring with locals and identifying priority projects last week, members of the Caithness Committee finalised plans for what the funding would be used for in their area.

This includes both Ward 2 (Thurso and Northwest Caithness) and Ward 3 (Wick and East Caithness).

‘We’re just so pleased’

In Ward 2, it was decided that drainage works at Sir George’s Park or ‘The Dammies’, pitch improvements at Ormlie Park and more general play park improvements and refurbishments would be the focus of the spending.

Mr Reiss was particularly pleased that The Dammies would be getting a new lease of life.

He said: “We’re just so pleased to be able to put some money into what’s locally known as The Dammies, the football park in the town, partially because it’s their 150th anniversary.

“I have similar thoughts for the expenditure at Ormlie, the pitch is well-used, probably just before Covid we had a site meeting there and it’s not in great shape.

“I was pleasantly surprised to learn that a much smaller sum could go a long way to improving the facility.”

Prioritising play

Play parks would also receive funding in Ward 3, along with the replacement and relocation of bus shelters.

Willie MacKay, who is vice chairman of the Caithness Community Council and a representative for Wick and East Caithness, also highlighted the importance of improving outdoor spaces in the area.

He said: “The allocation against priorities agreed by members were driven by the aim to address the ongoing issues around outdoor green spaces.

“Once these projects and works are complete, I hope this will encourage greater use of outdoor space, deliver positive impacts on communities and address the wellbeing impacts triggered by Covid.”