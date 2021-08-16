Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Forgotten memorial dedicated to admiral who fired first shot in Battle of Jutland sent 650 miles to his grandson

By Iain Grant
August 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
Ian Alexander-Sinclair with the memorial stone which was erected in his garden by local stonemanson James Hollington.

The grandson of a First World War admiral has been given his family’s memorial stone thanks to the detective work of a couple of geneological sleuths.

Sir Edwyn Alexander-Sinclair famously fired the first shots in the Battle of Jutland.

A 5ft high sculpture was commissioned by his wife Julia, and it is engraved with 15 of the admiral’s forebears dating back to 1674.

At the time of his Navy service, Sir Edwyn’s family had Freswick Castle, near John O’Groats.

The memorial was carved in the 1930s by Auckengill farmer John Nicholson, a prominent amateur archaeologist and historian.

His grandson, Alastair Sutherland, recently discovered the memorial in the grounds of his house – prompting him to embark on a mission to find Sir Edwyn’s family and return it to them.

Mr Sutherland, 90, of Auckengill, enlisted the help of Chris Aitken for the project.

Farmer, amateur archaeologist and historian John Nicolson with the memorial stone he made. Supplied by Grant News Agency.

Memorial keeps legacy alive

Mr Aitken, 38, of Canisbay, said: “I am good friends with Alastair and we have been working on his grandfather’s legacy.

“We saw this old stone in the yard and soon realised it was massive. We managed to pull it out and then cleaned it up.”

After tracking down Mrs Alexander-Sinclair’s grave in Berriedale, the pair then sought  to trace the admiral’s surviving relatives and eventually tracked down his grandson, Ian, in Norwich.

He had no idea the memorial existed, and was delighted when Mr Sutherland offered to ship it to time to keep in his family.

Mr Aitken, a computer science teacher at Wick High, said: “It’s a piece of Caithness history but there was no real point in keeping it here as the Alexander-Sinclair family over the centuries have been based all over the world.”

Mr Alexander-Sinclair, 75, and his wife Patricia are delighted to have the family memorial, which sits on a plinth in their garden.

He said: “I have been up to Caithness three or four times. I would have gone to see it had I known.

“The first I knew about it was when I had the phone call from Chris.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]