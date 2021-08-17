Crowdfunding appeal launched to develop homes on remote Scottish island with only 15 residents

A tiny island community is appealing for donations to expand its numbers.

With just 15 people living on the remote Isle of Canna, local leaders hope to double the population and increase the number of residents to around 30.

Currently, there are no spare homes on the island, which is situated in the Scottish Inner Hebrides.

As a result, the Canna community development trust has launched a crowdfunding appeal to facilitate the building of three community-owned homes on the secluded island.

It is hoped the Isle of Canna can raise around £200,000 to complete the £750,000 needed to build the three homes.

Each of the houses will be managed and owned by the community; they will be warm, energy-efficient and let at affordable rents.

The island’s owner, the National Trust for Scotland, has released the land needed for this development.

The building of the new houses is planned for spring of next year to allow for residents to be welcomed later in 2022.

Contributions toward making Canna a more sustainable place to live can be made via the crowdfunding page.

‘Small island with a big future’

Geraldine Mackinnon, chairwoman of the Isle of Canna community development trust, said: “The Isle of Canna community may be small, but we are always up for any challenge that will help us create a sustainable future for our island.

“We have a positive track record with previous projects and hope everyone will come on board and help us make our Community Housing a reality.”

Clea Warner, National Trust for Scotland general manager for the Highlands & Islands, added: “Our charity is entirely supportive of this community initiative and congratulate the IoCCDT for the positive steps they have taken.

“It is in our mutual interest to see a thriving community on Canna.

“We are certain the approach taken here will lead to sustainable development that enables the island population to live in harmony with the precious natural beauty that surrounds them and to benefit from it through the opportunities that result.”