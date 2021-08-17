Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Crowdfunding appeal launched to develop homes on remote Scottish island with only 15 residents

By Daniel Boal
August 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
Isle of Canna
Isle of Canna

A tiny island community is appealing for donations to expand its numbers.

With just 15 people living on the remote Isle of Canna, local leaders hope to double the population and increase the number of residents to around 30.

Currently, there are no spare homes on the island, which is situated in the Scottish Inner Hebrides.

As a result, the Canna community development trust has launched a crowdfunding appeal to facilitate the building of three community-owned homes on the secluded island.

It is hoped the Isle of Canna can raise around £200,000 to complete the £750,000 needed to build the three homes.

Each of the houses will be managed and owned by the community; they will be warm, energy-efficient and let at affordable rents.

The island’s owner, the National Trust for Scotland, has released the land needed for this development.

The building of the new houses is planned for spring of next year to allow for residents to be welcomed later in 2022.

Contributions toward making Canna a more sustainable place to live can be made via the crowdfunding page.

‘Small island with a big future’

Geraldine Mackinnon, chairwoman of the Isle of Canna community development trust, said: “The Isle of Canna community may be small, but we are always up for any challenge that will help us create a sustainable future for our island.

“We have a positive track record with previous projects and hope everyone will come on board and help us make our Community Housing a reality.”

Clea Warner, National Trust for Scotland general manager for the Highlands & Islands, added: “Our charity is entirely supportive of this community initiative and congratulate the IoCCDT for the positive steps they have taken.

“It is in our mutual interest to see a thriving community on Canna.

“We are certain the approach taken here will lead to sustainable development that enables the island population to live in harmony with the precious natural beauty that surrounds them and to benefit from it through the opportunities that result.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]