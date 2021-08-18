Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

With thousands of homes on the cards, the Ardersier Port transformation could be a huge deal for the Highlands… but it hinges on strong safeguards for marine life

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
August 18, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 18, 2021, 2:13 pm
Bottlenose dolphins in the Moray Firth. Picture by Terry Whittaker/Flpa/imageBROKER/Shutterstock
Councillors have given the green light to an ambitious planning proposal at a former fabrication yard near Inverness.

But the project will only succeed if developers can show it won’t affect a delicate conservation area along the shores of the Moray Firth.

The mixed-use masterplan proposed for the port of Ardersier at Whiteness includes the creation of nearly 2,000 new homes, hotel, retail and restuarant developments, community facilities, play areas and nature conservation corridors.

South planning applications committee members agreed to renew planning in principle for the project, which was originally agreed in 2007.

‘Finely balanced decision’

Council planning officers recommended granting the proposal, which they said would bring substantial economic and employment benefits to the area.

If implemented, the masterplan will breathe new life into the A96 corridor from Inverness to Nairn, in line with the Highland-wide Local Development Plan.

However, the report also acknowledged that this was “a finely balanced decision” given the rich and diverse ecology of the Inner Moray Firth.

The shore at Ardersier

Whiteness is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and part of a range of protections afforded to the Inner Moray Firth including Special Protection Area and Special Area of Conservation.

Both NatureScot and the RSPB raised conerns about the impact on bottle-nose dolphins, seals, tern, ospreys and the wider wetland ecology.

The RSPB formally objected to the development, claiming the impact assessment was insufficient and mitigating actions inadequate.

NatureScot, on the other hand, did not object, on the condition that the council undertake a detailed assessment.

It wants to see a robust and enforceable Area Management Plan, Vessel Movement Plan and Marine Management Plan.

Complex application

The application hinges on how to enforce these plans, and the council’s own access officer objected, believing bye-laws to be a poor solution for protecting the area.

The yard as it is seen from the other side of the Moray Firth.

Climate change was also a consideration, with Sepa and committee members raising concerns about future coastal erosion.

On further discussion with planning officers it was agreed that the council would add a Section 75 clause stating that all the necessary safeguards and plans would be put in place prior to the start of development and at no cost to the council.

Developers will also be expected to contribute to the cost of more school places in the Culloden Academy catchment, provide land for a new sport centre and medical centre, and ensure that 25% of the new homes are affordable.

Speaking after the committee meeting, chairman Jimmy Gray said: “This was a very complex application to determine at the planning in principle stage.

Councillor Jimmy Gray. Picture by Sandy McCook

“In theory it’s a big development with housing, a marina, boat yard, yacht club, visitor centre, community facilities, nature corridor and hotel. However, Sepa is nervous about the risk of long-term flooding and there’s the environmental aspects to consider.

“On top of that we have a shortage of schools, major infrastructure issues and the ongoing project to dual the A9. I think members found it difficult to focus on all the different aspects to it.”

Industrial alternative

Adding to the complexity, the site owner – Ardersier Port Limited – also has planning in principle to develop the site for oil and gas decommissioning and green energy developments.

Mr Gray stated that an industrial use may be more fitting. “At its peak there were 4,000 people employed there,” he said.

“It’s ironic really that at that time we didn’t have the sites for oil and gas – we had to develop them – and now we have the sites but not the oil and gas.

“Either way, this is a potentially huge opportunity for the development of the area.”

Members agreed that with the right infrastructure improvements and environmental safeguards, the proposal could transform the economy of the Inner Moray Firth.

The planning renewal was granted for two years to coincide with the next stage of the Inner Moray Firth Local Development Plan.

