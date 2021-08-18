Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
NHS Highland launch new online module to support long Covid sufferers

By Michelle Henderson
August 18, 2021, 4:22 pm
Health officials have launched a new online module to help patients tackle the debilitating effects of long Covid.

Highlanders suffering long Covid are being offered a realm of support by health officials through the launch of a new online resource.

NHS Highland have debut a new online programme to support patients left with the affects of Long Covid after contracting the virus.

Created in partnership with Let’s Get On With It Together (LGOWIT) the e-Learning self management resource offers support through a series of online self-management modules across a range of areas.

These range from coping with loss, embracing change and living well.

The new Covid module was launched in light of the ongoing pandemic to help those living with the debilitating condition.

Linda Currie, associate allied health professional director for NHS Highland in Argyll and Bute, said: “We have been working with Let’s Get On With It Together for a good number of years now on their excellent self-management modules which provide much needed support for people living with long term conditions.

“The introduction of this new module on Long Covid is to be welcomed and will provide much needed help and support for people who are living with this debilitating condition.”

LGOWIT is a project managed by a partnership of public, private and third sector organisations across the Highland Council area and is active in promoting and supporting self-management of health for people living with long term conditions.

The new module was manifested as part of a long term partnership between the organisations, spanning more than a decade.

Read first hand accounts from long Covid sufferers:

Kirsteen Campbell, LGOWIT development officer, said they were delighted to lend their support to the initiative.

“LGOWIT (Let’s get on with it together) has been promoting and delivering self-management training in the Highlands for over a decade and we are delighted to work in partnership with NHS Highland offering self-management to help patients with Long COVID,” she said.

“Last summer we produced our new booklet self-management in challenging times which includes ten modules and launched our bespoke e-learning programme with the ten modules plus a long Covid module. We look forward to supporting people on their self-management journeys.”

Further information on the various modules and how to sign up for them can be found on the LGOWIT website at www.lgowit.org 

