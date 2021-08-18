A Dingwall woman got a poignant glimpse of her great-grandad’s dated wallpaper when his cherished old flat at Meiklefield Road in Dingwall was split open in a street demolition scheme.

Rona Coghill was hit by a flood of childhood memories when she spotted her great grandad James Coghill’s unmistakable 1970s big retro circle wallpaper.

Shock

She said: “It was a bit of a shock because I haven’t seen it since 1987. It brought back a lot of memories. I could just picture my great-granda sitting in the house.

“I still have his rent book from 1937 from when he first moved in to number 15, and he was paying £8 a year in rent.”

Meiklefield Road rent was £8-a-year

Meiklefield Road in Dingwall is being demolished to make way for new houses.

Twelve flats have been demolished under this phase of the Highland Council scheme.

Ms Coghill’s great grandad James, a farm worker in his younger years, died in 1987 at the age of 86.

She said his striking wallpaper, which can be clearly seen through all the rubble, brought childhood memories racing back.

Ms Coghill was initially puzzled as to why his wallpaper would still be on show.

Knowing the walls had long since changed when her friend took on the tenancy, she realised the council must have plaster-boarded over it after he died.

“When Meiklefield Road got refurbished years back he wouldn’t let them in to do it, he would only let them in to change the windows,” she said.

“Oh he was a right character,” she said.

“He kept ponies in a field at the old academy banks, he really loved his ponies, and he liked nothing better than going to the the auction mart and bringing back rubbish.”

Making way for demolition

The grandmother-of-one also lives on the street, at number four.

She is relocating to a new-build property in Strathpeffer, to make way for the bulldozers.

She added: “The whole street is coming down. It’s really sad. Yes, they had to come down due to their poor condition, but it’s still really sad.

“I’m moving at the end of September, we are being relocated to Strathpeffer to a new-build at Kinellan. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a change.”