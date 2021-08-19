NC500: Police catch dozens of offenders in roads clampdown on tourist trail

Speeding, using mobile phones while driving and drug offences have been detected by police in a roads clampdown on the NC500.

Officers launched a three-day operation in Sutherland and Caithness after concerns were raised by residents, businesses and local representatives.

Between Friday and Sunday, police stopped and checked 72 vehicles with 32 offences detected.

What offences did police catch on NC500?

Officers focussed on roads in the north that make up the NC500 during the operations.

Incidents reported by police include careless driving and speeding in rural and built-up areas.

Children were not found to be appropriately restrained and motorists were seen using mobile phones while driving.

Drug driving and drug possession offences were also detected as well as MOT and insurance transgressions.

PC Kenneth Macleod said: “These proactive trips highlight our commitment to improving road safety across the Highlands and islands.

“We hope that we have reassured this community that we are responding to their concerns while aiming at improving road safety.

“Disappointingly, a number of offences were detected, which included two cases of drug driving.

“Blood was taken from these persons and will be sent away for analysis. Should they be over the drug drive limit a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Road concerns on NC500

Concerns have been growing about the volume of traffic on the NC500 this year.

Locals on the route have long warned that sections of road are now unable to cope with the growing rise of staycations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The worries have even led to one motorhome hire company advising holidaymakers to stay away from the tourist trail because it is too busy.

Meanwhile, other concerns from locals have included the amount of mess and rubbish left by some visitors to the north.