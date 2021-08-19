Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021
News / Highlands

Man rescued after falling whilst trying to rescue his dog in Wester Ross

By Michelle Henderson
August 19, 2021, 9:26 pm Updated: August 19, 2021, 10:43 pm
Police confirmed that a 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
A man has been rescued by emergency teams after he fell whilst trying to rescue his dog in Wester Ross.

Rescue teams were called to the Shieldaig area around 7.30pm this evening following reports that a man had fallen from a cliff.

The pair were swiftly located and recovered safe and well.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the Wester Ross village to assist coastguard teams and mountain rescue volunteers with the operation.

Two fire crews from Kyle of Lochalsh and Torridon were also in attendance.

Emergency crews have now left the area and returned to based.

