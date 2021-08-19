Man rescued after falling whilst trying to rescue his dog in Wester Ross

A man has been rescued by emergency teams after he fell whilst trying to rescue his dog in Wester Ross.

Rescue teams were called to the Shieldaig area around 7.30pm this evening following reports that a man had fallen from a cliff.

The pair were swiftly located and recovered safe and well.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to the Wester Ross village to assist coastguard teams and mountain rescue volunteers with the operation.

Two fire crews from Kyle of Lochalsh and Torridon were also in attendance.

Emergency crews have now left the area and returned to based.