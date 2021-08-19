Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Wester Ross initiatives to benefit from £100,000 amidst Covid recovery

By Michelle Henderson
August 19, 2021, 11:00 pm Updated: August 19, 2021, 11:04 pm
Community projects in Wester Ross are to benefit from a share of £100,000 to aid in their recovery from the pandemic.
Community projects in Wester Ross are to benefit from a share of £100,000 to aid in their recovery from the pandemic.

Community initiatives in Wester Ross are to benefit from a share of £100,000 to aid in their recovery from the pandemic.

The Highland Council’s Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh area committee have allocated funding from the place based investment fund to support local initiatives across the ward.

An investment fund worth £100,000 was allocated to each of the 21 wards throughout the Highlands for the 2021/22 financial year.

During a recent meeting, committee members agreed how to invest £40,000 to improve residential and rural paths within the area with the scope for projects to be carried out internally or through community-led projects.

The remaining £60,000 funding will be invested in community-led projects being delivered by local constituted groups.

Councillor Ian Cockburn, chairman of The Highland Council’s Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh area committee said the “recovery and building resilience” across the Wester Ross community must be a central focus moving forward.

Chairman of committee, Councillor Ian Cockburn said: “COVID-19 has brought our economic and demographic challenges into even sharper focus. Now we need to focus on recovery, building resilience in our businesses and communities so they can be sustainable and grow, retaining and creating employment and attracting new population and investment.

“The community spirit throughout our ward has been incredible during the COVID-19 pandemic and I strongly believe those living at the heart of our community are best placed to gauge the most suitable projects to support recovery.

“I am sure some very worthwhile projects will come forward from the community groups who have been supporting people and working so hard.”

The place based investment fund is intended to enable a flexible local response to address the four harms of COVID-19 which are identified as direct health harms; health impacts not directly related to COVID-19; societal impacts and economic impacts.

Funding will be distributed by the local authority at the end of September and December, with all projects needing to be completed by December 2022.

Applications for the first round of funding will be  open at the end of September.

Read more:

Any eligible grant requests for £10,000 or over will be presented to a future Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh Area Committee for approval.

Mr Cockburn added: “As for the money set aside for improving out path networks, we look forward to further discussions with our Access Officer and the local groups who are already delivering path improvements.

“At a time when we are encouraging people to become more active and walking is proven to have benefits on our physical and mental health, the more we can do to improve access to footpaths for locals and visitors the better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal