Holm Grown: Inverness project is the latest community garden scheme to take root in the Highlands

A half dozen raised beds growing herbs is just the start.

From this small beginning will grow an ambitious project developing a community garden in an expanding part of Inverness.

Today will see the launch of the planned garden in an unused area near a busy road and an increasing number of new houses.

It is the latest example of community growing projects springing up across the Highlands.

Garden will become a focal point for community

The Holm Grown garden, designed by volunteers, gained planning consent last month after a local consultation.

It will create space for accessible paths, fruit trees, climbing plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and a wildflower meadow.

Community council chairman Murray McCheyne believes the garden will become a focal point for the expanding part of the city.

“It’s great to see a piece of land which has been sitting unused for nearly 10 years being put to such a worthwhile use for the benefit of our local community.

“From this weekend it all starts to become tangible.”

Holm Primary will be involved in creating the garden and plans to use it when completed.

Inverness Royal Academy pupils will also make regular use of the facility.

The project is a partnership between Holm Community Council and Incredible Edible Inverness.

Incredible Edible has now become involved in 12 local growing initiatives in the past year.

Project highlights a wider interest in the environment

These include producing fruit, herbs and vegetables at the Three Graces statues by the River Ness.

It has also assisted projects at the Bishop’s Palace, the Cairn Medical Practice and the GoodNESS fest in Culloden.

Wendy Price, from Incredible Edible Inverness, hails Holm Grown as an exciting project highlighting wider interest in environmental issues.

“With the latest news on climate change and the disruption to the planet, people are at long last starting to get anxious about it.

“It’s important to do positive things like growing and understand where our food comes from.

“If we grow it ourselves, we’re saving food miles, we’re having fun and keeping our bodies healthy.”

The Holm site was made available by Tesco when it opened its Ness-side store.

It is now owned by Highland Council which has a five-year Growing Our Future strategy.

This aims to inspire, promote and support community growing across the Highlands.

It says this will provide benefits from improving mental health to reducing carbon footprints.

Project is a great example of community growing

A recently appointed community food growing co-ordinator is also supporting groups across the region with their aspirations.

A council spokeswoman welcomed the launch of the Holm garden: “We recognise the huge amount of work and commitment that the Holm Community Council and Incredible Edible Inverness are devoting to this project and are glad that we have been able to support them with access to suitable land.

“Bringing the community together in this way brings many varied benefits while making good use of previously derelict land.” Trish Robertson

“Community growing is an important part of our community’s resilience, wellbeing and response to climate change.

“It brings people together, enhances our connection to our local natural environment, helps us learn new skills and gives our community access to nutritious food.

“We hope to see Holm Grown and other projects like this thrive.”

Trish Robertson, who chairs the council’s economic and infrastructure committee, added: “The Holm Grown project is a great example of community growing as envisioned by the council’s food growing strategy.

“All this while providing inspiration for others to grow their own food.”