Covid testing unit deployed on Bute as cases shoot up in south-west Highlands

A mobile testing unit is to be made available to the residents of Bute next week amid “quite a significant increase” in Covid cases recorded in the south-west Highlands.

NHS Highland said there had been particularly high rates on the island recently, with Fort William and Oban also reporting rising numbers of cases.

Bosses at the health board have urged people in Argyll and Bute, as well as the rest of the Highlands, to be vigilant for coronavirus symptoms and try to minimise their contacts with other people.

Dr Tim Allison, director of Public Health for NHS Highland, said: “We have seen quite a significant increase in the last few days in NHS Highland which is concerning.

“Whilst the number of people being admitted to hospital is lower than previous waves, the impact of Covid-19 on those affected their families, local schools and businesses remains significant.”

What is the current situation in the Highlands?

According to the Scottish Government’s coronavirus statistics, there were 31 new cases of Covid recorded in the Highlands health board area on the first day of this month.

The number of cases has not reached such a low level since, and today 178 new cases were reported in the area – bringing the region close to hitting 600 across the last week.

In Argyll and Bute, the case rate per 100,000 population over the last seven days has been around 355, higher than both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

In the Highland local authority area, the rate is lower at around 192, but more than 100 cases were still recorded in the past day.

What is being done about it?

At the start of next week, a mobile testing unit will be made available to people living on the Isle of Bute, located at Rothesay Leisure Centre.

Residents will be able to get a PCR test at the site on August 23 and 25 between 11am and 3.30pm.

Dr Allison said people should remember to wear face coverings inside or in crowded places, wash their hands, test themselves regularly and get vaccinated when invited.

He also urged people to be mindful of the symptoms that can be associated with Covid, and to self-isolate and book a PCR test immediately if they develop.

He added: “This is a significant situation and we are expecting the case numbers to rise further with the recent relaxation of measures. Communities should remain vigilant.

“We do have a higher number of people in the area at the moment which is to be expected but I would really urge caution for everyone.”