Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Funding boost will help Nairn Book and Arts Festival ‘bounce back’

By Lauren Robertson
August 20, 2021, 5:30 pm Updated: August 20, 2021, 5:34 pm
Storm, the ten-metre tall puppet, will be making an appearance at the festival.
A Highland arts festival has been given a major boost after landing the support of three sponsors.

Nairn Book and Arts Festival will take place next month and has the theme of Close to Nature’s Heart.

Attendees can look forward to a range of author talks, nature journaling workshops, a photography exhibition and a special appearance from 32ft puppet Storm.

The eye-catching puppet, with eyes the colour of oyster shells and hair made of thick strands of kelp, is expected to be a visitor favourite.

Organisers have secured £3,500 sponsorship which was then matched by the Culture and Business Fund Scotland (CBFS) to ensure the festival goes smoothly.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Festival chairman Alex Williamson said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support for this year’s festival – not just from these high-profile companies, but also from Culture and Business Fund Scotland.

“The sponsorship income and matched funding will certainly help the festival the bounce back after last year’s cancellation, bringing a welcome return to live literature and arts events in the Highlands.”

About the sponsors

All three sponsors who have come forward to help the festival pride themselves in prioritising sustainability, making them in line with this year’s nature theme.

Moray-based AES Solar is the primary sponsor, and managing director George Goudsmit said they were delighted to be involved.

“As a renewable energy company we identify strongly to the festival theme of Close to Nature’s Heart in acknowledgement of the forthcoming COP26 climate change conference in November,” he said.

“Therefore we were delighted to offer our support as headline sponsor to this fantastic local event championing literature, art, music, drama, and film in the Highlands.”

Nairn’s Oatcakes chairman Mark Laing is also delighted to support the event, along with Fred Olsen Renewables.

Nairn Book and Arts Festival will run from September 4-12.

 

