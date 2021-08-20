£170,000 worth of road improvements scheduled on the A82 near Fort William

Work to resurface a road near Fort William will take place next week.

The £170,000 will be carried out overnight on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road by Inverlochy Castle in Torlundy.

The project is expected to take six nights and will begin on August 29 at 8pm.

A 10mph convoy will be in place throughout, and although the system will be removed during the day a temporary 30mph limit will be in place due to the temporary road surface.

No works are planned for Friday and Saturday nights, but will otherwise be carried out form 8pm-6am.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This £170,000 surfacing project on the A82 near Torlundy will address any defects on this two plus one section of the route, improving safety for road users.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to ensure the safety of our teams and road users; however, we have taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible by carrying out the work at night.

“We thank road users for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

Real-time journey planning information is available from Traffic Scotland.