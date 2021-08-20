Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
£170,000 worth of road improvements scheduled on the A82 near Fort William

By Daniel Boal
August 20, 2021, 5:42 pm Updated: August 20, 2021, 5:43 pm
Bear Scotland will carry out resurfacing works on the A82
Work to resurface a road near Fort William will take place next week.

The £170,000 will be carried out overnight on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road by Inverlochy Castle in Torlundy.

The project is expected to take six nights and will begin on August 29 at 8pm.

A 10mph convoy will be in place throughout, and although the system will be removed during the day a temporary 30mph limit will be in place due to the temporary road surface.

No works are planned for Friday and Saturday nights, but will otherwise be carried out form 8pm-6am.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This £170,000 surfacing project on the A82 near Torlundy will address any defects on this two plus one section of the route, improving safety for road users.

“The traffic management proposed is essential to ensure the safety of our teams and road users; however, we have taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible by carrying out the work at night.

“We thank road users for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.”

Real-time journey planning information is available from Traffic Scotland.

