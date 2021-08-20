Rapid Covid testing launched in Golspie

Rapid Covid-19 testing for individuals without symptoms is being rolled-out in Golspie next week.

Highland Council and NHS Highland confirmed a programme of community testing for asymptomatic people will be available in the Sutherland village from Wednesday through to Friday.

Covid-19 Mobile Clinics are being deployed in communities throughout the Highlands region, with staff and volunteers who can assist in administering the test.

Another will be rolling into Bute as the health board tries to tackle the “significant” increase in cases.

Officials confirmed the roll-out of the programme was not brought on by an outbreak but derived to provide further access to testing in an area that has not previously been visited by a mobile clinic.

When and where can I get a test?

People can drop-in and take a test at the mobile testing unit, situated in the village’s public car park on Fountain Road.

The tests will be conducted using a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) and should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete.

Results will be sent via text or email within an hour. It will also be possible to collect free test kits to complete at home.

Anyone without symptoms wishing to take a test can do so on the following days:

Wednesday August 25 between 11am and 4pm

Thursday August 26 between 9am and 4pm

Friday August 27 between 9am and 3pm

“We encourage you to make use of the testing facilities”

When you arrive at a mobile testing unit, you will first be asked to wait outside, before being registered and entering. You will then be escorted to a testing booth.

Guidance will be given on how to take the test, and there is no need to wait on-site to receive your result.

Council convener Bill Lobban said: “In Highland we now have three mobile testing units available to travel to identified locations with a team of trained staff to deliver testing for people without symptoms. Our mobile units can be deployed wherever needed.

“If mobile units come to your area we encourage you to make use of the testing facilities as this will enable quick detection of any localised cases of Covid-19. It also offers reassurance for anyone concerned about potentially being an asymptomatic carrier of the virus.”