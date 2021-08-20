Diver rescued from Lochaline after suffering decompression sickness

A diver has been flown to Aberdeen after suffering decompression sickness at Lochaline.

Rescue teams were called to the west coast village around 7pm this evening following reports a diver had got into difficulties.

Rescue teams from Salen and Lochaline attended the scene alongside the coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness.

Upon undergoing a medical examination, the diver was flown to Aberdeen to a hyperbaric chamber.