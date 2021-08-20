News / Highlands Diver rescued from Lochaline after suffering decompression sickness By Michelle Henderson August 20, 2021, 9:23 pm Updated: August 21, 2021, 10:11 am A search and rescue helicopter was deployed to help the rescue. (Library image). A diver has been flown to Aberdeen after suffering decompression sickness at Lochaline. Rescue teams were called to the west coast village around 7pm this evening following reports a diver had got into difficulties. Rescue teams from Salen and Lochaline attended the scene alongside the coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness. Upon undergoing a medical examination, the diver was flown to Aberdeen to a hyperbaric chamber. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close