Sunday, August 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Walker taken to hospital after falling down a gully in Sutherland

By Michelle Henderson
August 21, 2021, 7:17 pm
Members of Inverness and Dornoch coastguard rescue teams were called to the Golspie area to assist paramedics alongside the coastguard helicopter from Inverness.
A walker has been taken to Raigmore Hospital after falling down a gully in the Golspie area.

Coastguard rescue teams and paramedics were called to the hiking area surrounding Golspie Burn around 3.10pm.

The casualty was swiftly  located by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

Their condition remains unknown.

Members of Inverness and Dornoch coastguard rescue teams were called to the area to assist alongside the coastguard helicopter from Inverness.

The chopper circled the air above before being stood down a short time later.

