News / Highlands Walker taken to hospital after falling down a gully in Sutherland By Michelle Henderson August 21, 2021, 7:17 pm Members of Inverness and Dornoch coastguard rescue teams were called to the Golspie area to assist paramedics alongside the coastguard helicopter from Inverness. A walker has been taken to Raigmore Hospital after falling down a gully in the Golspie area. Coastguard rescue teams and paramedics were called to the hiking area surrounding Golspie Burn around 3.10pm. The casualty was swiftly located by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital for treatment. Their condition remains unknown. Members of Inverness and Dornoch coastguard rescue teams were called to the area to assist alongside the coastguard helicopter from Inverness. The chopper circled the air above before being stood down a short time later.