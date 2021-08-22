A99 closed following two vehicle crash near Lybster

A Highland road is shut in both directions after a two-car crash.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at Occumster, Lybster on the A99 Latheron to Wick road.

The alarm was raised just before 5pm.

A police spokesman said: “Around 4.45pm on Sunday, August 22, officers were called to the A99 at Occumster, following a report of a two-car road crash.

“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. Emergency services remain at the scene.”

The fire service received the call at around 4.45pm and had two appliances in attendance, one from Wick and one from Dunbeath, which have since left.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area if possible.

More to follow.