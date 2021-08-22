Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

A99 closed following two vehicle crash near Lybster

By Ellie Milne
August 22, 2021, 6:19 pm Updated: August 22, 2021, 8:16 pm
Post Thumbnail

A Highland road is shut in both directions after a two-car crash.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at Occumster, Lybster on the A99 Latheron to Wick road.

The alarm was raised just before 5pm.

A police spokesman said: “Around 4.45pm on Sunday, August 22, officers were called to the A99 at Occumster, following a report of a two-car road crash.

“The road is currently closed and diversions are in place. Emergency services remain at the scene.”

The fire service received the call at around 4.45pm and had two appliances in attendance, one from Wick and one from Dunbeath, which have since left.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area if possible.

More to follow. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]