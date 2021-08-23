Toddler in critical condition and three others seriously hurt in Caithness crash

A two-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition after a serious crash near Lybster.

A blue Peugeot 208 and a blue Nissan Qashqai collided on the A99 Latheron to Wick road at Occumster.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 4.45pm yesterday.

A two-year-old boy, who was in the Peugeot, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow in a life-threatening condition. The 25-year-old driver and her 26-year-old female passenger were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 44-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was also seriously hurt and taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Collision inspectors worked for about eight hours to examine the scene and piece together what happened.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “A young child has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of this crash with three women sustaining serious injuries and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time and may have seen either car prior to the crash that you come forward and speak to officers.

“If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 2828 of August 22.