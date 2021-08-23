Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

Toddler in critical condition and three others seriously hurt in Caithness crash

By Shona Gossip
August 23, 2021, 10:09 am Updated: August 23, 2021, 11:45 am
A toddler has been critically injured in the serious crash near Lybster
A two-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition after a serious crash near Lybster.

A blue Peugeot 208 and a blue Nissan Qashqai collided on the A99 Latheron to Wick road at Occumster.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 4.45pm yesterday.

A two-year-old boy, who was in the Peugeot, was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow in a life-threatening condition. The 25-year-old driver and her 26-year-old female passenger were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 44-year-old woman who was driving the Nissan was also seriously hurt and taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Collision inspectors worked for about eight hours to examine the scene and piece together what happened.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Sergeant David Miller, from the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “A young child has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of this crash with three women sustaining serious injuries and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time and may have seen either car prior to the crash that you come forward and speak to officers.

“If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 2828 of August 22.

