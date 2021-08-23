Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Highlands

Woman, 73, in critical condition after two-car crash on A87 Kyle of Lochalsh road

By Shona Gossip
August 23, 2021, 11:42 am Updated: August 23, 2021, 11:45 am
leven crash
Police are appealing for information after the serious crash near Kyle of Lochalsh

A 73-year-old woman is in a life-threatening condition after a two-car crash near Kyle of Lochalsh.

Police, fire crews and an air ambulance were called to the A87 Kyle of Lochalsh to Invergarry road at about 1pm yesterday.

The crash, which involved a Honda Jazz and a Skoda Rapid, happened towards Balmacara.

The 73-year-old, who was a passenger in the Skoda, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a critical condition.

The 58-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to the same hospital in a serious condition, while his female passenger, aged 55, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police closed the road for 15 hours while a collision investigation was carried out.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, from Fort William’s road policing unit, said: “This has been a serious crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have seen either car prior to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage that may assist with our investigation to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1969 of August 22.

