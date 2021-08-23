Woman, 73, in critical condition after two-car crash on A87 Kyle of Lochalsh road

A 73-year-old woman is in a life-threatening condition after a two-car crash near Kyle of Lochalsh.

Police, fire crews and an air ambulance were called to the A87 Kyle of Lochalsh to Invergarry road at about 1pm yesterday.

The crash, which involved a Honda Jazz and a Skoda Rapid, happened towards Balmacara.

The 73-year-old, who was a passenger in the Skoda, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in a critical condition.

The 58-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to the same hospital in a serious condition, while his female passenger, aged 55, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Police closed the road for 15 hours while a collision investigation was carried out.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, from Fort William’s road policing unit, said: “This has been a serious crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I would ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time and may have seen either car prior to the crash or anyone with dashcam footage that may assist with our investigation to get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1969 of August 22.