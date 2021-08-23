Man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on major Skye road

A man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash that closed a major road on Skye for more than two hours.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at Varragill Bridge on the A87 between Kyle of Lochalsh and Uig, at around 11.25am.

Two ambulance crews attended and one man was transferred to the island’s Broadford Hospital.

All traffic except HGVs were diverted via the B883 while emergency teams remain at the incident, but the section of the A87 has now reopened.

CLEAR❗ ⌚ 15:35#A87 RTC The A87 is now OPEN both ways near the Varragill Bridge on the Isle of Skye. Traffic running well in the area.@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 23, 2021

The incident comes a day after a two-vehicle crash on the mainland section of the A87 near Kyle of Lochalsh resulted in a 73-year-old woman being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man and a woman aged 58 and 55 were also taken to hospital following that incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.25am on Monday August 23, police were called to a report of a three-vehicle road crash at Varragill Bridge, Peinmore Road.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Broadford Hospital for treatment.”