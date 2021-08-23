Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on major Skye road

By Craig Munro
August 23, 2021, 3:49 pm Updated: August 23, 2021, 4:11 pm
The A87 crossing Varragill Bridge in Skye. Picture from Google Maps
A man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash that closed a major road on Skye for more than two hours.

Emergency services were called to the scene, at Varragill Bridge on the A87 between Kyle of Lochalsh and Uig, at around 11.25am.

Two ambulance crews attended and one man was transferred to the island’s Broadford Hospital.

All traffic except HGVs were diverted via the B883 while emergency teams remain at the incident, but the section of the A87 has now reopened.

The incident comes a day after a two-vehicle crash on the mainland section of the A87 near Kyle of Lochalsh resulted in a 73-year-old woman being taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man and a woman aged 58 and 55 were also taken to hospital following that incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11.25am on Monday August 23, police were called to a report of a three-vehicle road crash at Varragill Bridge, Peinmore Road.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Broadford Hospital for treatment.”

