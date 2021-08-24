News / Highlands Police attend two-vehicle crash on A86 slip road at Kingussie By Lauren Robertson August 24, 2021, 1:45 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 3:54 pm A9 to A86 slip road. A road was blocked following a two-car crash near Kingussie. Emergency services were called to the slip road between the A9 Perth to Inverness road and the A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge road at about 12.45pm. Nobody is believed to have been injured. Recovery for both vehicles has been organised. Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had been cleared in both directions by 2.45pm. NEW ❗ ⌚ 13:20#A9 RTC Both directions restricted due to an RTC at Kingussie Restriction may also impact the #A86 Police are on scene Traffic is building in the area#DriveSafe @NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/Py6G8XZBy5 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 24, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close