News / Highlands

Teen left injured at side of road following Fort William hit-and-run

By Craig Munro
August 25, 2021, 2:22 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 3:00 pm
Connochie Road in Fort William. Picture from Google Maps
Connochie Road in Fort William. Picture from Google Maps

A driver left a 15-year-old boy injured at the side of the road in Fort William yesterday after she hit him with her car.

The boy was walking and pushing an off-road motorbike on Connochie Road, near the junction with Lundavra Road, at around 5.50pm when he was struck by the vehicle.

A dark-haired woman got out the car, which was grey and displaying L plates, and spoke to the teenager.

However, she then drove off without providing any details, leaving him with his injuries beside the road.

Police are now seeking witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who might have seen the collision or its aftermath, or who may have dashcam footage from around that time, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote the reference number 2794 of 24/08/2021.

