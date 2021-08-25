Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Highlands

Man airlifted to hospital following all-terrain vehicle accident on Skye

By Lauren Taylor
August 25, 2021, 5:12 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 8:19 pm
Emergency services are dealing with an incident involving a quad bike at Kyleakin.
A man has been airlifted to hospital following an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle in Skye.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving an Argocat all-terrain vehicle near Kylekin just before 3pm.

The man was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Portree coastguard rescue teams and Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI were scrambled to the scene.

Inverness Coastguard had sent its helicopter to assist and fire crews were also in attendance.

The helicopter landed  in a field by the village hall before the crews raced to help.

It is understood he has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

