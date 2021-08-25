Man airlifted to hospital following all-terrain vehicle accident on Skye

A man has been airlifted to hospital following an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle in Skye.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving an Argocat all-terrain vehicle near Kylekin just before 3pm.

The man was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Portree coastguard rescue teams and Kyle of Lochalsh RNLI were scrambled to the scene.

Inverness Coastguard had sent its helicopter to assist and fire crews were also in attendance.

The helicopter landed in a field by the village hall before the crews raced to help.

It is understood he has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.