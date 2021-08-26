Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shocked councillors tell Highland welfare team: ‘Come back when you need more – we will be here and we will be listening’

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
August 26, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 26, 2021, 11:34 am
The Highlands has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic due to the high numbers of people working zero hours contracts or seasonal jobs.
Members of the corporate resources committee at Highland Council came together in a rare show of unity in support of the council’s welfare team.

A report to committee highlighted the shocking levels of poverty in the Highlands, and councillors heaped praise on the response of council staff and volunteers.

The welfare support update showed that more than 20,600 Highland residents had reached out to council or the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) for support in 2020-2021.

Spiralling debts

Their debts reached in excess of £7.4m, with claims for Universal Credit sitting at 76% above pre-pandemic levels.

The report makes for stark reading, describing the challenges for Highland communities as “exceptional and cumulative”.

Many of the families contacting the local authority for help were just above the thresholds for financial support, yet for those families: “The income shocks led to the spiral of new or existing debts and the resulting negative health impacts.”

As many of these families were accessing welfare systems for the first time, the welfare team had to invest considerable time and energy in gaining their trust, resulting in the service being put under “exceptional pressure”.

Staggering return on investment

Councillor Derek Louden expressed his admiration for the work of the team but sounded a warning note about the sustainability of the service.

Highlighting the end of the £20 per week top-up to Universal Credit and the removal of furlough schemes, he asked what will happen to the poorest people in the Highlands when they could no longer afford food or bills.

“Your staff have done phenomenally well in the last year and a half but we need to be sure we’re not expecting too much of them,” Mr Louden told policy and development manager Sheila McKandie.

“You need to come back and tell us when you need more. We will be here and we will be listening.”

His views were echoed by members of all parties across the chamber.

Councillor Denis Rixson highlighted the considerable success of the team against their budget.

Denis Rixson. Picture by Jason Hedges

“For the council to invest £1 in a service and get £13.83 back is staggering and of huge benefit to the Highland economy,” he said.

His comments referenced a statistic in the report that showed that for every £1 spent by the council on welfare support, its customers benefited from £13.83 in financial gains – a cumulative figure of £21.6m.

This £21.6m has positive ripple effects in the local economy.

Inadequate picture of rural poverty

Highland has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic due to the high numbers of people working zero hours contracts or seasonal jobs.

Areas such as Fort William and Portree were hardest hit because of their reliance on the tourist industry.

Members observed the geographical nature of the increased poverty and also the inadequacy of data such as SIMD (Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation) in capturing the true picture.

Mrs McKandie picked up that point, observing: “In terms of rural deprivation the challenge is that we often have affluent individuals living beside people who struggle, so they feel they can’t put their hand up. They often don’t ask for help until they’re in crisis.”

Members agreed that a report should come to a future committee with further data held by council, and this should inform lobbying for more government support.

Mrs McKandie said that while the welfare team was under immense pressure, it was taking a joined up approach to make the most of the resources it has.

“Thank you for your kind words and for recognising what’s coming down the track,” she said. “We’re working in very strong partnership because we have to.”

‘I fear for the future’

Councillor Alasdair Christie, who manages the Citizens Advice Bureau in Inverness, Badenoch and Strathspey, picked up Mr Louden’s earlier rhetorical question about where the poorest people will go.

“They will join the 230 other people approaching council and CAB every day for advice,” he said.

He said that in two decades experience he had never seen a council and citizens advice bureau working more closely on a holistic response to poverty.

However, he was blunt in his assessment that “they won’t be able to cope with the additional demand”.

Highland councillor Alasdair Christie

“I do fear for the future,” he said. “We are not out of Covid by a long way… it’s down to all of us to ensure we ask all governments to help us with this.

“I have nothing but admiration for the people who give up their time – with no reward – to help people mitigate through Universal Credit, through debt, through poverty.”

Chairman Jimmy Gray said he was “heartened” by the debate and the cross-party agreement that council needed to get a full picture of the deprivation facing Highland communities.

