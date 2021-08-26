Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Driver charged with careless driving after two vehicle crash in Invergordon town centre

By Kirstin Tait
August 26, 2021, 1:29 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 1:53 pm
A man has been charged with careless driving in Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps.
A motorist has been charged with careless driving following a two-car crash in Invergordon.

Police were called to Joss Street in Invergordon at around 10.25pm on Wednesday following reports of a two-vehicle crash. 

Fire crews attended and gave one driver first aid before passing them onto the ambulance service.

Police say one of the drivers was charged with careless driving.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We got a call at 10.31pm from police who asked us to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“We provided first aid to one person and made both vehicles safe.

“The person was then handed over to the ambulance service.”

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Officers attended a crash at 10.25pm on Wednesday August 25 in Joss Street, Invergordon involving two vehicles.

“One driver was charged with careless driving.”

