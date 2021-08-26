Driver charged with careless driving after two vehicle crash in Invergordon town centre

A motorist has been charged with careless driving following a two-car crash in Invergordon.

Police were called to Joss Street in Invergordon at around 10.25pm on Wednesday following reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Fire crews attended and gave one driver first aid before passing them onto the ambulance service.

Police say one of the drivers was charged with careless driving.

22:31 📟 Both appliances mobilised to a two vehicle RTC in the town, crews assisted three casualties and made vehicles safe. 🚒🚒 #S30P6 #S30P7 — Invergordon Fire Station🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@InvergordonFire) August 25, 2021

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We got a call at 10.31pm from police who asked us to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“We provided first aid to one person and made both vehicles safe.

“The person was then handed over to the ambulance service.”

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Officers attended a crash at 10.25pm on Wednesday August 25 in Joss Street, Invergordon involving two vehicles.

“One driver was charged with careless driving.”