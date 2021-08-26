Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Woodworker who died before completing his third bench for Highland woodland honoured

By George Mair
August 26, 2021, 3:42 pm
Bill Ross created two benches for the woodland, and was working on his third when he died last year.
Bill Ross created two benches for the woodland, and was working on his third when he died last year.

A skilled woodworker who made elaborate commemorative benches from historic fallen trees for woodland visitors to enjoy has been commemorated by his final unfinished piece.

Bill Ross, of Ardgay, Sutherland, started making woodland benches in 2015 when an oak tree by the Woodland Trust Scotland’s Ledmore and Migdale Wood was damaged in a storm.

He made a second bench from an historic oak that fell in 2017 and was in the process of making a third when he died aged 76 on Hogmanay last year.

The Woodland Trust Scotland found another expert woodworker, Lee Adams, to complete the final piece in his honour.

It features Mr Ross’s Celtic patterns along with carvings of a gargoyle and wildlife including a badger and a family of hares, and has now been given a place in the wood with stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

Enjoy the ‘wonders of Ledmore and Migdale’ from Bill’s benches

Ross Watson, the charity’s site manager, said: “We are delighted with the results and this bench has now gone into the wood in Bill’s memory.

“Bill was passionate about creating these benches for people to take time to sit and take in the wonders of Ledmore and Migdale. It is great that people will be able to appreciate his beautiful craftsmanship and artistry for years to come.”

Mr Ross worked as a quantity surveyor but had a lifelong passion for woodworking. Over the years he made bracelets and lamps to guitars, furniture, stairways and room interiors.

Bill Ross working on the third bench at his workshop. Pictures: Ross Watson/WTML
His benches are ornately decorated with carvings and sculptures, like this bear
His benches are ornately decorated with carvings and sculptures, like this gargoyle
His benches are ornately decorated with carvings and sculptures
Fellow woodworker Lee Adams finished off the final bench in honour of Mr Ross

His completed his first commemorative bench at Ledmore and Migdale Wood, around the village of Spinningdale, on the shore of the Dornoch Firth, after discovering the storm damaged oak in 2015.

For safety reasons, the tree had to be felled and Mr Ross approached the trust to ask if he could have the wood to make a memorial bench for his friend Philip Entwhistle, an entomologist who spent considerable time studying the insect life of the wood, but had died in 2012.

‘Wood was his love’

The bench, festooned with carved insects and other wildlife carvings, was installed at a prominent viewpoint in the wood.

Two years later, Mr Ross set about building a second bench with timber from another oak on the roadside that had to be felled. The 215-year old tree was found to contain a lead musket ball, thought to have entered the tree around 1830.

This bench was installed in the wood to mark the reintroduction of red squirrels to Ledmore and Migdale in 2019, and the seat was placed in the pinewood at a suitable spot for squirrel watching.

His third bench has been made from that same oak tree.

Mr Ross’s sister Win Mainwaring, who lives in Wales, said: “Wood was his love and perhaps his obsession. Fine carving became his passion and he would say it was the thing that brought him the most pleasure and not a little sanity.

“It was his therapy if you like and brought him peace.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal