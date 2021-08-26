Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021
Highlands

New Cairngorms whisky distillery set to offer ‘world class’ visitor experience

By Denny Andonova
August 26, 2021, 5:35 pm Updated: August 26, 2021, 5:36 pm
The Cairn is expected to become a 'must-visit' attraction with enticing visitor experience.
The first malt whisky distillery in the Cairngorms National Park is set to become a “must-visit” tourist destination offering a “world class” visitor experience.

Elgin-based Speymalt Whisky Distributors, trading as Gordon & MacPhail, first announced plans for the new multi-million-pound development at Craggan, near Grantown on Spey, in 2018.

Now, looking forward to the grand opening of the Cairn in summer next year, bosses have revealed their drive to attract guests from all over the world with an “astonishing and truly memorable” programme.

With works on the development currently underway, Gordon & MacPhail have appointed leading Scottish brand and cultural destination specialist Studio MB to bring their project to life.

The company has been commissioned to deliver all design and implementation stages for the distillery from inception to completion – including narrative planning, visitor design experience, content development, exhibitions and graphics.

Marketing director at Gordon & MacPhail Ian Chapman believes the new programme will offer the best visitor experience to whisky lovers and adventure seekers.

He said: “Our desire is to create an astonishing and truly memorable ‘must-visit’ visitor experience attracting guests from all over the world.

“Studio MB continues to play an integral role as we aim to deliver this intention. Drawing on their expertise in creating world-leading visitor experiences they have brought an entirely fresh perspective to the project, alongside creative flair, a visitor centric methodology and professional rigour.

“We look forward to working with Studio MB and other partners over the coming months as we bring the vision to life in preparation for welcoming whisky lovers and adventure seekers to The Cairn from summer 2022.”

Craig Mann, co-founding director at Studio MB, added: “We are very excited to have been appointed by Gordon & MacPhail to imagine and deliver their new distillery visitor experience. They have a truly remarkable and unique vision to present.

“This will be a story about time invested – an immersive journey that started over 125 years ago, but one that continues to look far into our futures.”

