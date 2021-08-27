Pioneering conservation charity releases record number of Highland golden eagles in the south of Scotland

Eight golden eagle chicks from the Highlands have found a new home in a secret location in south Scotland in a drive to reinforce the breed’s population.

Pioneering conservation charity South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project has recently transported the birds in the southern uplands as part of a series of groundbreaking translocations addressing low numbers of golden eagles.

The newest arrivals have been the charity’s biggest success so far – bringing the total number of birds in the area to 12 and already almost doubling the local population.

Speaking about the arrival of the project’s eight new golden eagles Cat Barlow, project manager for the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, said: “Covid-19 affected so many of our plans last year, so it is absolutely amazing now to see these eight youngsters settling into the south and soaring majestically above the Moffat Hills.

“We are truly thrilled to host our first Eagle Festival to celebrate the new arrivals and thank all our supporters for the vital contributions they make to helping us increase the golden eagle population in the south of Scotland.”

Making sure the chicks are ‘fit for the journey’

Led by the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project, Scottish Raptor Study Group workers in the Scottish Highlands carefully collected the chicks earlier this year before taking them to the release site in the Moffat Hills.

The birds were then cared for in specially-designed release aviaries and supplementary fed to help them adjust to their new habitat before their release.

Thomas MacDonell, director of conservation and forestry at WildLand Ltd, which donated one of the new arrivals from their landholding within the Cairngorms Connect partnership area, said: “As part of Cairngorms Connect, we are firmly committed to enhancing habitats, species and ecological processes.

“We were absolutely delighted that we could donate one of our golden eagle chicks to help the important work of the South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project in reinforcing the population in the south of Scotland.

“The project took great care in selecting the chick for translocation and making sure she was fit for her journey south.

“We, along with many others, will follow her onward journey with great interest. We hope she settles quickly into her new home.”

The eight newly fledged eagle chicks were named shortly before their release by a range of individuals and organisations – including BBC Autumnwatch and Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams, renowned wildlife film maker Gordon Buchanan, Golden Eagle Champion Lorna Slater MSP and local school children.

Blackadder screenwriter Richard Curtis and actor Rowan Atkinson have also given permission to officially name one of the birds ‘Speckled Jim’ after General Melchett’s favourite carrier pigeon.

The other birds’ names include Iona, Sinclair, Ellenabeich ‘Ellena’, Heather, (Golden) Shine and Emma, named after the women’s equality and rights champion Emma Ritch.

Helping golden eagles ‘flourish in southern skies once again’

The translocation of the golden eagles comes as the charity Project prepares to celebrate the new arrivals at the UK’s first Golden Eagle Festival in Moffat in September 19-26.

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the festival has been organised to help secure vital support for the charity’s continued conservation efforts and celebrate the vibrant town of Moffat becoming the UK’s first Eagle Town.

With a keynote speech by Gordon Buchanan, a family fun day, a Big Tree Climb, and live music sessions, the festival will also showcase ways in which people can help golden eagles to flourish in southern skies once again.

Francesca Osowska, NatureScot’s chief executive and a “passionate” supporter of the Project, added: “The key aim of this exciting project is to increase the number of breeding pairs in the south of Scotland, a vital part of our work to reverse biodiversity loss and combat the climate emergency.

“With wildlife declining across the globe, it is fantastic to hear that the project has translocated so many eagle chicks this year.

“Golden eagles are an exciting part of Scotland’s wildlife, and we’re passionate about returning them to places where they used to thrive.

“This is brilliant partnership working, and a great support for the local green economy. Already, we are seeing great success.”