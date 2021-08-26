Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Gavin and Stacey’s Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon head to Highlands for new BBC comedy

By Joe Cawthorn
August 26, 2021, 7:41 pm Updated: August 27, 2021, 11:43 am
Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019 with Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon. Photographer: Tom Jackson
Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019 with Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon. Photographer: Tom Jackson

Much-loved stars of hit TV show Gavin and Stacey Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon will showcase the Scottish Highlands in a new BBC comedy.

The ‘Gaynor & Ray’ pilot, written by Ruth Jones and David Peet, will air on BBC One with further details on the broadcast date and casting to come.

The show, which follows Welsh couple Ray and Gaynor on their honeymoon in the Highlands, was filmed on location in the north-west Highlands and South Wales.

What is the pilot about?

Gaynor and Ray Davies from Cardiff are two fifty-something newlyweds, both married for a second time.

Gaynor’s first marriage ended when she discovered her husband was unfaithful (multiple times); Ray’s first marriage ended because he was ‘impossible to live with’ (or so his ex-wife never tires of telling him). But now they’re both trying again.

In this 35-minute special we will see Ray and Gaynor on their honeymoon to the Highlands where they meet a variety of characters and situations.

Having only met six months ago, there are many things – not all of them endearing – that this couple keeps discovering about each other, often begging the question have they done the right thing?

‘A match made in comedy heaven’

Writer-creators David Peet and Ruth Jones say: “We’re delighted to watch Gaynor & Ray come to life on screen. Through them we get to see the male and female take on life and relationships as well as the nonsense in the day-to-day.”

Gregor Sharp, commissioning editor for the BBC says: “Ruth and David’s portrait of the ups and downs of a new relationship is full of warmth, wit and wisdom and is brilliantly performed by the laugh out loud combination of Ruth and Rob, a match made in comedy heaven. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Highlands provides another backdrop

The Indiana Jones movie crew were spotted filming a high-speed motorbike chase through the Scottish Highlands back in June.

The plot of the new ‘Indiana Jones 5’ has been kept tightly under wraps.

But photos of stunt actors racing on motorbikes through the village of Glencoe, western Scotland, give a first insight into the secret plot of the new film.

Scenes from the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise were shot back in 2019.

A “container” hotel was constructed in Aviemore to accommodate a production crew of around 300.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]