Gavin and Stacey’s Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon head to Highlands for new BBC comedy

Much-loved stars of hit TV show Gavin and Stacey Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon will showcase the Scottish Highlands in a new BBC comedy.

The ‘Gaynor & Ray’ pilot, written by Ruth Jones and David Peet, will air on BBC One with further details on the broadcast date and casting to come.

The show, which follows Welsh couple Ray and Gaynor on their honeymoon in the Highlands, was filmed on location in the north-west Highlands and South Wales.

What is the pilot about?

Gaynor and Ray Davies from Cardiff are two fifty-something newlyweds, both married for a second time.

Gaynor’s first marriage ended when she discovered her husband was unfaithful (multiple times); Ray’s first marriage ended because he was ‘impossible to live with’ (or so his ex-wife never tires of telling him). But now they’re both trying again.

In this 35-minute special we will see Ray and Gaynor on their honeymoon to the Highlands where they meet a variety of characters and situations.

Having only met six months ago, there are many things – not all of them endearing – that this couple keeps discovering about each other, often begging the question have they done the right thing?

‘A match made in comedy heaven’

Writer-creators David Peet and Ruth Jones say: “We’re delighted to watch Gaynor & Ray come to life on screen. Through them we get to see the male and female take on life and relationships as well as the nonsense in the day-to-day.”

Gregor Sharp, commissioning editor for the BBC says: “Ruth and David’s portrait of the ups and downs of a new relationship is full of warmth, wit and wisdom and is brilliantly performed by the laugh out loud combination of Ruth and Rob, a match made in comedy heaven. We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Highlands provides another backdrop

