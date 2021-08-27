Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dad of three-year-old hospitalised with rare flu takes on cycle challenge for children’s charity

By Craig Munro
August 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
From left, Rob Hamilton, Dynamic Edge CEO, David Lappin, Castlehill HA Chief Executive, Stuart Winterburn, Dynamic Edge Managing Director, Gordon MacRae, Dynamic Edge Senior Software Developer, and Stephen Laurie, Dynamic Edge Director.
A dad whose three-year-old daughter was taken to hospital after contracting a rare strain of flu is joining a team from his IT company on a mammoth cycling challenge to raise money for a children’s charity.

Seven years ago, Claire and Stephen Laurie’s toddler daughter Emma was whisked to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where she required urgent care and spent time in high dependency after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Further tests revealed she had a particularly nasty strain of the flu, and she had to stay in the children’s ward for a week until her condition improved.

Now Emma is a healthy 10-year-old, her dad has decided to take on a major challenge to support the Archie Foundation, which funded the state-of-the-art new children’s unit that replaced the one where she was treated.

Emma Laurie during her stay in Raigmore Hospital. Picture from Stephen Laurie/Archie Foundation

Stephen said: “The staff there were absolutely out of this world. The nurses in particular were not just dealing with a sick child, but they also knew exactly how to deal with a very worried and apprehensive parent.

“We will always be so grateful for the care we received at that difficult and stressful time.”

He will be joining his workmates from IT company Dynamic Edge, managing director Stuart Winterburn and senior software developer Gordon MacRae, as well as Castlehill Housing Association’s chief executive David Lappin as they tackle the North Coast 500 route by bike – in only five days.

‘Toughest challenge yet’

The Inverness and Aberdeen-based tech specialists have been keen fundraisers of Archie for many years, and they hope to raise at least £7,500 with their latest venture.

Stephen added: “We have all taken on charity challenges in the past, but this will be the toughest one yet for me, as we know how hilly and difficult the route will be.

“We’ve all been in training, and I think we are feeling really energised about it and can’t wait to get going.

“Raising funds for Archie is absolutely our priority, but there is also an element of personal achievement that is driving us too.”

Supporting Archie all the way

The team will be donning Archie cycling shirts and providing news and live updates on social media as they go.

Archie CEO Paula Cormack said: “We can’t thank the Dynamic Edge team and their supporters enough for their magnificent and ongoing support of Archie.

“This is a massive challenge and we hope they manage to find time to enjoy the spectacular views around the NC500 as they raise vital funds for local children and their families.

“We look forward to charting the team’s progress and wish them well.”

The Dynamic Edge fundraising page can be found by clicking here.

