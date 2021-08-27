Dad of three-year-old hospitalised with rare flu takes on cycle challenge for children’s charity

A dad whose three-year-old daughter was taken to hospital after contracting a rare strain of flu is joining a team from his IT company on a mammoth cycling challenge to raise money for a children’s charity.

Seven years ago, Claire and Stephen Laurie’s toddler daughter Emma was whisked to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where she required urgent care and spent time in high dependency after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Further tests revealed she had a particularly nasty strain of the flu, and she had to stay in the children’s ward for a week until her condition improved.

Now Emma is a healthy 10-year-old, her dad has decided to take on a major challenge to support the Archie Foundation, which funded the state-of-the-art new children’s unit that replaced the one where she was treated.

Stephen said: “The staff there were absolutely out of this world. The nurses in particular were not just dealing with a sick child, but they also knew exactly how to deal with a very worried and apprehensive parent.

“We will always be so grateful for the care we received at that difficult and stressful time.”

He will be joining his workmates from IT company Dynamic Edge, managing director Stuart Winterburn and senior software developer Gordon MacRae, as well as Castlehill Housing Association’s chief executive David Lappin as they tackle the North Coast 500 route by bike – in only five days.

‘Toughest challenge yet’

The Inverness and Aberdeen-based tech specialists have been keen fundraisers of Archie for many years, and they hope to raise at least £7,500 with their latest venture.

Stephen added: “We have all taken on charity challenges in the past, but this will be the toughest one yet for me, as we know how hilly and difficult the route will be.

“We’ve all been in training, and I think we are feeling really energised about it and can’t wait to get going.

“Raising funds for Archie is absolutely our priority, but there is also an element of personal achievement that is driving us too.”

Supporting Archie all the way

The team will be donning Archie cycling shirts and providing news and live updates on social media as they go.

Archie CEO Paula Cormack said: “We can’t thank the Dynamic Edge team and their supporters enough for their magnificent and ongoing support of Archie.

“This is a massive challenge and we hope they manage to find time to enjoy the spectacular views around the NC500 as they raise vital funds for local children and their families.

“We look forward to charting the team’s progress and wish them well.”

The Dynamic Edge fundraising page can be found by clicking here.