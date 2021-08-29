Kevin Mcleod: Wick family could be only weeks away from finding out the truth about one of Scotland’s most controversial cases

The family of a man who died in Wick Harbour nearly 25 years ago could be only a few weeks away from finally learning the truth about his death.

The body of Kevin Mcleod was found on February 9, 1997.

His family has spent years campaigning for his death to be investigated as a murder.

Police Scotland had asked Merseyside Police to carry out an independent review of the case.

That was following complaints from Kevin’s family about the way the investigation was handled.

That review has now concluded.

Its findings will be discussed with the family before the end of September.

‘All we want is justice for Kevin’

A message from the Crown Office to the Mcleods said “very good progress” was being made in its consideration of the Merseyside report.

Deputy crown agent Lindsey Miller added: “We anticipate a discussion with the new Lord Advocate and Solicitor General about our emerging conclusions in the next few weeks.

“As things stand, we are aiming to prepare a summary of the material for the family and meet with the family to discuss the findings and our decision in late September.”

Kevin’s uncle Allan Mcleod said the family was glad to hear of the positive progress.

He added: “My family are extremely anxious but hopeful that Merseyside’s report will provide the answers we have been seeking for nearly a quarter of a century.

“We hope that justice and accountability will prevail. So that we can have closure to properly grieve for Kevin.

“And to finally try to move forward as a family. All we want is justice for Kevin.”

What happened to Kevin Mcleod?

It was initially ruled that Kevin had drowned after suffering internal injuries from a fall.

At the time, local police said his death was “accidental”.

But his family always believed there was more to it.

In 2017, police chiefs finally admitted legacy force Northern Constabulary had blundered by not treating the death as murder.

This was despite a specific instruction from prosecutors to do so.

Police have since apologised for failures in the handling of the case.

Allan Mcleod added: “Over the years my family have consistently had the truth hidden and seen potentially guilty parties escape any consequences.

“My family were victims of serious systemic failures by both police and the Crown.”

The search for answers

Kevin’s parents, June and Hugh, reported him missing on February 10, 1997 when he did not come home from a night out.

A police diver found Kevin’s body at the bottom of the harbour the next morning.

Any criminal aspect to the case was played down. From the very beginning.

The constable who first arrived on the Mcleods’ doorstep informed June there were “no suspicious circumstances”.

That was despite the fact that a post-mortem had not even been carried out yet.

This, along with several other failings, strengthened the Mcleods’ resolve to find the truth about what happened to Kevin.

It has been a long wait, but they may finally be close to uncovering it.