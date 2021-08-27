Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fire crews called back to Highland launderette after blaze reignites

By Lauren Taylor
August 27, 2021, 4:45 pm Updated: August 27, 2021, 8:39 pm

Fire crews have been called back to a Highland launderette after a blaze reignited.

The emergency services were first called to the Beauly Launderette and Drycleaners, on Station Road shortly before 5am on Friday.

Unfortunately we have had a major fire at the laundrette, we will be in touch with all our customers as soon as we can

Posted by Beauly Laundrette & Drycleaners Ltd on Friday, 27 August 2021

The blaze was brought under control at 8am, however, fire teams were then called back to the launderette at about 2.30pm for a reinspection after they received reports of smoke coming from the building.

One appliance was sent to the scene but two more were called for alongside a height vehicle, a fire spokeswoman confirmed that the building was “well alight”.

The fire service reported the blaze was again extinguished at 8.20pm with crews remaining to dampen down hot spots to make the building safe.

