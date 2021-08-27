Fire crews called back to Highland launderette after blaze reignites

Fire crews have been called back to a Highland launderette after a blaze reignited.

The emergency services were first called to the Beauly Launderette and Drycleaners, on Station Road shortly before 5am on Friday.

Unfortunately we have had a major fire at the laundrette, we will be in touch with all our customers as soon as we can Posted by Beauly Laundrette & Drycleaners Ltd on Friday, 27 August 2021

The blaze was brought under control at 8am, however, fire teams were then called back to the launderette at about 2.30pm for a reinspection after they received reports of smoke coming from the building.

One appliance was sent to the scene but two more were called for alongside a height vehicle, a fire spokeswoman confirmed that the building was “well alight”.

The fire service reported the blaze was again extinguished at 8.20pm with crews remaining to dampen down hot spots to make the building safe.