Fire crews called back to Highland launderette after blaze reignites

The blaze was brought under control at 8am, however, fire teams were then called back to the launderette at about 2.30pm for a reinspection after they received reports of smoke coming from the building.
One appliance was sent to the scene but two more were called for alongside a height vehicle, a fire spokeswoman confirmed that the building was “well alight”.
The fire service reported the blaze was again extinguished at 8.20pm with crews remaining to dampen down hot spots to make the building safe.