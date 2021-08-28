News / Highlands Man ‘seriously assaulted’ in Caithness nightclub By Denny Andonova August 28, 2021, 3:32 pm Updated: August 29, 2021, 2:28 pm Police are investigating the assault in Wick, which happened on Sunday, August 15. A man has suffered a serious wound after being assaulted in a Caithness nightclub. Police are appealing for eye witnesses of the incident, which happened within the Waterfront nightclub in Wick at around 2am on Sunday, August 15. The man was assaulted next to the bar area and received a serious wound above his eye, which required hospital treatment. Officers in Caithness are now asking for any member of the public who may know the identity of the person responsible for the assault to contact police on 101, quoting incident number NJ1276/21. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man arrested on suspicion of Westminster double murder Man jailed for firing pistol after funeral for clubland figure ‘Mr Ibiza’ Police appeal for witnesses following assault of a woman in Aberdeen city centre Call for witnesses after man ‘grabbed by throat’ in Peterhead