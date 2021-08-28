Man ‘seriously assaulted’ in Caithness nightclub

A man has suffered a serious wound after being assaulted in a Caithness nightclub.

Police are appealing for eye witnesses of the incident, which happened within the Waterfront nightclub in Wick at around 2am on Sunday, August 15.

The man was assaulted next to the bar area and received a serious wound above his eye, which required hospital treatment.

Officers in Caithness are now asking for any member of the public who may know the identity of the person responsible for the assault to contact police on 101, quoting incident number NJ1276/21.