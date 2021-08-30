Linda Norgrove Foundation staff left in Afghanistan after desperate evacuation bids fail

Desperate efforts to help two members of staff from the Linda Norgrove Foundation flee Afghanistan have been unsuccessful.

The charity has revealed the pair, along with one of the women’s husband and nine-month-old baby, endured 46 hours at the entrance to Kabul Airport without being able to get on a plane.

It says the women were “inches away” from being evacuated.

They also witnessed someone being shot in front of them amid the chaos to escape the country.

Desperate plea for help

Now safely back home in Kabul, they remain hopeful of eventually being allowed to leave.

The foundation is also optimistic about evacuating up to 20 of the 76 female students it supports in Afghanistan.

It is being inundated with desperate pleas for help from women students who fear for their future under the Taliban.

The foundation voiced concern last week about the safety of its two staff, sisters aged 25 and 29. It fears they could be “left to the wolves”.

It says the sisters are particularly vulnerable as they have helped women get an education.

They are also part of the Hazara ethnic group which is often targeted by the Taliban.

In an update to supporters, the foundation says evacuation attempts were in vain.

“They were just inches away several times. But things just wouldn’t work out, over and over again.

“Fortunately, after a relentless 46 hours at the airport entrance, either in a bus or a panicky crowd, with incessant gunfire and the constant real threat of a terrorist bomb, they returned home safely.”

Shots fired to control the crowd

The foundation was set up by John and Lorna Norgrove in memory of their daughter Linda, who campaigned for education rights for Afghan women.

After being abducted in October 2010, she was killed by a grenade during a rescue operation by US forces.

Mr Norgrove said the staff members were picked up at 5am last Friday to go to the airport.

They remained there until early Sunday morning. At times shots were being fired to try to control the crowd.

A problem arose when the 29-year-old’s family was not included on the list of people being evacuated.

A subsequent evacuation attempt was abandoned due to a terrorist threat in the area.

“Clearly, they couldn’t go and leave a nine-month-old baby behind,” said Mr Norgrove.

“It was a frightening experience for them. Someone was killed in front of them so it was a desperate situation.”

He said he has since spoken to the women, who remain positive.

“They are very, very strong to go through all they have been through and see death in front of them.

“But they are still very hopeful they will get out.”

Bid to help Afghan students continue studies in Scotland

Britain has launched a resettlement scheme for Afghans who are most in need of help, especially women and girls, after the withdrawal of UK and US troops.

Mr Norgrove added: “If the government scheme goes ahead to help everyone left behind our women should be on it.

“I think it will go ahead unless the Taliban refuses to cooperate. It’s looking reasonably optimistic.”

The foundation is also continuing efforts to help up to 20 female medical students leave Afghanistan to continue their studies in Scotland.

Some of the women are currently staying with family in Kabul or have returned to their homes in the provinces.

Mr Norgrove said others had been staying in dormitories at an all-female university, but had been thrown out by the Taliban.

He said: “Our inbox is full of heart-rending pleas from people to be on the list. They are very worried and distraught.”

The charity is liaising with medical schools in Scotland and will help raise funds to support the women’s living costs.

Top performing students are likely to be chosen as they will have the best chance of continuing their studies here.

“We want to keep it reasonably ambitious and make sure it’s something we can fulfil, rather than find ourselves not being able to fulfil all we promise,” Mr Norgrove said.